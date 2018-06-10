Modi ‘assassination’ plot: Nitin Gadkari vs Shehla Rashid war of words breaks out on Twitter

The issue has now taken political colour and being used by many people to target the BJP and its leaders. (IE/PTI)

Days after Pune Police intercepted an internal communication between Maoist leaders that revealed a sinister plot to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, war of words have broken out in the country on whether the letter is true or a trick by the BJP. Opposition parties are alleging the BJP of deploying cheap tactics to gain public ‘sympathy’, for what they say is due to declining ‘Modi wave’. On the other hand, the ruling party is claiming the PM faces a severe threat from various elements and proper investigation should be done.

However, police are investigating the matter on a priority basis as the Prime Minister has been mentioned in the letter, who already has been warned several times in the past about such threats.

Moreover, the issue has now taken political colour and being used by many people to target the BJP and its leaders. On June 10, JNU student activist Shehla Rashid shared her reaction on the coverage of Modi assassination plot by a private news channel on Twitter: ”Such bullshit! A mass murderer trying to play victim. Give me a break!. Rashid’s tweet invited criticism from several quarters.

Soon after this in another tweet, she targeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, leading to a war of words on Twitter between the two. Rashid alleged that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the RSS were planning to assassinate the Prime Minister and then blame Muslims and communists for the same. ”Looks like RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate Modi, and then blame it upon Muslims/Communists and then lynch Muslims #RajivGandhiStyle”, she tweeted.

Reacting sharply over the allegation, Nitin Gadkari, who comes from Maharashtra, tweeted he would take legal action over the allegation Rashid. The Union minister termed Rashid as an “anti social element.”

”I would be taking legal action on anti-social elements who have made bizzare comments; attributing personal motives to me, regarding the assassination threat to PM @narendramodi”, Gadkari tweeted.

Responding on this, Shehla said her tweet was in a sarcastic tone. ”Leader of world’s biggest party gets worked up about a sarcastic tweet. Imagine what an innocent student @UmarKhalidJNU must be going through after a baseless media assault on him & his father by Times Now. Mr. Gadkari, will you also take action against Rahul Shivshankar?”, she tweeted after Gadkari’s response.

Meanwhile, on June 8, a letter seized by police talked about a “Rajiv Gandhi type” assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi-led Hindu fascist regime is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successfully established BJP government in more than 15 states,” the letter read.

The letter also talked about the requirement of Rs 8 crore to procure M-4 rifle and 4 lakh rounds.

Meanwhile, hours after police got its hands on this letter, two more letters were accessed by them. Allegedly written by Maoists, the letters threaten to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family. According to multiple media reports, the letters also mention the gunning down of Maoists by security forces in Gadchiroli area of the state.