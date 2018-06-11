Modi ‘assassination’ plot: NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena smell foul play ‘to garner sympathy ahead of elections’

“Some progressive people in Pune came together and organised the Elgar Parishad. Now, the government is arresting some of them and branding them Naxalites,” Sharad Pawar has said.

Leaders from Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena and the Congress have termed the recovery of a letter that makes a mention of ‘a Rajiv Gandhi-type assassination plot’ of PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as BJP’s attempts to garner sympathy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The first to sense a conspiracy was Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam. He termed it as Modi’s old tactic. “….it has been PM Modi’s old tactic, since he was CM, whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So it should be probed how much truth is in it this time,” Nirupam said while speaking to news agency ANI.

On Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar echoed Nirupam’s views and said the BJP was trying to generate sympathy by playing a “threat letter card”. Pawar said the people would not fall prey to the BJP’s attempts to generate sympathy. Pawar further slammed the government for branding some “progressive” people as “Naxalites”.

“Some progressive people in Pune came together and organised the Elgar Parishad. Now, the government is arresting some of them and branding them Naxalites,” he said.

On the other hand, BJP’s ally in the government, Shiv Sena, took a sarcastic take at the news reports and termed it a “thrilling horror story”. The party said that such information often does rounds ahead of elections.

In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena wished for a long life for PM Modi and CM Fadnavis and said that it’s time that the chief minister is given security like the one provided by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

As per a statement by the Pune police, a letter found in the house of one of the accused of Maoist “links” talks about the ultras’ mulling a “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident”. The letter further suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be targeted during his “road shows”. The said letter was allegedly recovered from the house of Rona Wilson who was among five people arrested from Mumbai, Nagpur, and Delhi.