PM Modi address to farmers LIVE update: PM’s fresh outreach to farmers as protests escalate

The Prime Minister's address to farmers comes as protests against the recently enacted farm laws continues at Singhu border in Delhi.

PM Modi-MP Farmers Live Conference, PM Modi Speech Today Live Update: In what is seen as yet another attempt by the Centre to convince the farmers over the latest farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address an event in Madhya Pradesh via video-conferencing, where he is expected to defend his government’s intent towards farm sector reforms. The MP address is part of sustained efforts by the Modi government to placate the farmers. From a rally in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to an event in his home state Gujarat, PM Modi has practically been trying to strike a chord with the farmers at every public event.

He has repeatedly said that the farmers are being misled by the Opposition. The Prime Minister’s address to farmers comes as protests against the recently enacted farm laws continue at Singhu border in Delhi. Latest reports say that the number is swelling by the day. The farmers say that they will agree on nothing but a complete rollback of the farm laws. They say that the Centre didn’t consult them before formulating the policy. On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar wrote an 8-page letter addressing the farmers. In an emotional appeal, Tomar said that he comes from a family from farmers. The minister said that he knows all about the hardships faced by the farmers. He said that the farmers are and will remain the ultimate master of their produce. PM Modi also tweeted the letter and urged everyone to read it.

