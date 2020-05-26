After ‘Modi aarti’, BJP MLA plans to build temple with PM’s idol post-lockdown

BJP MLA MLA Ganesh Joshi said that PM Modi is god to him. (File pic)

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Uttarakhand is all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being bold in taking decisions in the interest of the nation. Days after a party worker came up with ‘Modi aarti’, BJP MLA MLA Ganesh Joshi unveiled his grand plans to build a temple with PM Modi’s idol.

Joshi said that he worships Modi daily and believes that the PM is blessed with some divine power as he works 18 hours a day. He said Modi is god to him.

Speaking about his initiative to build a temple dedicated to the Prime Minister, he said that it is just to pay respect to Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister is God to me. I worship Modi ji daily as he gives positive energy. What’s wrong if we are praising him?” he told News18.

Joshi said that the work to erect a statue of PM Modi will begin once the coronavirus crisis ends.

He said that PM Modi enjoys popularity among the global leaders and has invited praise from leaders like US President Donald Trump for his hard work and commitment towards working for the welfare of Indians.

Speaking about the ‘Modi aarti’, Joshi said that he has done nothing wrong and will “soon build a temple with the PM’s idol in it after the lockdown”.

The ‘Modi Aarti’ has been written along the hymn of ‘Hanuman Aarti’ in praise of the Prime Minister. It praises PM Modi for decisions lile scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, providing hydroxychloroquine to the US, his initiative to fight terrorism and corruption in the country among others. It was launched on May 22 at a function organised by Joshi, the MLA from Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie constituency. The event was attended by Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.