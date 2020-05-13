‘PM gave headline and blank page’: P Chidambaram reacts to Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Chidambaram said PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus was just a “headline and a blank page”. File pic

Economic package India: Former Finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has dubbed the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night a “headline and a blank page”. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said he was looking forward to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman filling the “bank page”, referring to the Prime Minister’s statement that the FM will share the details of the package in the coming days.

“Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank! Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy,” he said in tweets.

Sitharaman will address the media today at 4 PM, a day after PM Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in a bid to revive the COVID-hit economy. While the ruling BJP has hailed the PM’s announcement, the opposition Congress has said that the devil lies in the details and the nation is disappointed by his failure to address the woes of migrants.

Chidambaram said that he will carefully watch who gets what from Rs 20 lakh crore which is touted as the world’s largest holistic package — nearly 10% of India’s GDP.

“We will also carefully examine who gets what? And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states,” he said.

“We will also examine what the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) will get in terms of REAL MONEY,” Chidambaram said.