Modi 2.0: PM thanks world leaders for congratulatory messages on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday thanked world leaders and personalities as their congratulatory messages kept pouring in after he led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office. Thanking American vice president Mike Pence, who congratulated him saying he looked forward to working with India, Modi said it was a victory of democracy which the India and US cherish. "Thank You @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world," Modi tweeted Friday. Russian President Vladmir Putin too sent his wishes to the PM from his official Twitter handle, to which he responded, "Thank you @KremlinRussia, and my dear friend, for your warm greetings. Your support for taking our special and privileged strategic partnership to new heights is invaluable. I look forward to our meeting soon." In a series of tweets, Modi thanked world leaders such as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and several others who wished him on his party's landslide victory. Thank you @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 Thank you @JustinTrudeau. People of India have reposed their faith in democracy and development. India will work with our valued partner Canada for benefit of our citizens, and for world peace and prosperity. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 Thank you my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron for your good wishes. I reaffirm my commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and France. I look forward to our meeting soon. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 Thank you for the warm wishes @BorisJohnson. I wholeheartedly reciprocate the sentiment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the UK for the benefit of our people. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 Thank you @KremlinRussia, and my dear friend, for your warm greetings. Your support for taking our special and privileged strategic partnership to new heights is invaluable. I look forward to our meeting soon. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 Thank you @brb1954 for warm wishes and greetings. India and Nepal share close and friendly relations. We are committed to further strengthening and deepening our bilateral cooperation and people to people ties. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 In his messages to the world leaders, the PM said he looked forward to strengthening close strategic partnership with these countries. Thank you, Your Majesty @KingSalman and Your Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for heartfelt greetings. India cherishes deep-rooted and multi-faceted ties with the Kingdom. Look forward to further enhancing our relations for the benefit our citizens. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 Thank you President @NAkufoAddo. I am looking forward to working together for the success of both our countries. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 Modi took to Twitter to also thank Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons who congratulated him. Thank you @arrahman. Will leave no stone unturned in building an India that is strong, prosperous and progressive. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 Thank you @ActorMadhavan. I cherish your good wishes and kind words. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 Thank you very much @TandonRaveena. \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019 He thanked actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, R Madhavan, music composer A R Rahman and Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan saying he cherished the good wishes from them. He thanked boxer Mary Kom, athlete and Commonwealth Games gold winner Neeraj Chopra.