Modi 2.0: PM thanks world leaders for congratulatory messages on Twitter

New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2019 1:55:06 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday thanked world leaders and personalities as their congratulatory messages kept pouring in after he led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

Thanking American vice president Mike Pence, who congratulated him saying he looked forward to working with India, Modi said it was a victory of democracy which the India and US cherish.

“Thank You @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world,” Modi tweeted Friday.

Russian President Vladmir Putin too sent his wishes to the PM from his official Twitter handle, to which he responded, “Thank you @KremlinRussia, and my dear friend, for your warm greetings. Your support for taking our special and privileged strategic partnership to new heights is invaluable. I look forward to our meeting soon.”

In a series of tweets, Modi thanked world leaders such as Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and several others who wished him on his party’s landslide victory.

In his messages to the world leaders, the PM said he looked forward to strengthening close strategic partnership with these countries.

Modi took to Twitter to also thank Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons who congratulated him.

He thanked actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, R Madhavan, music composer A R Rahman and Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan saying he cherished the good wishes from them.

He thanked boxer Mary Kom, athlete and Commonwealth Games gold winner Neeraj Chopra.

