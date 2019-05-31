Modi 2.0: First meeting of new Union Cabinet at 5 pm today

The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet will be held on Friday at 5 pm in New Delhi. The meeting will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, there is no fixed agenda but the possible date of convening the Lok Sabha session could be discussed. According to reports, the session of the 17th Lok Sabha is likely to commence from June 6 and culminate on June 15. On the first day of the session, President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Also, a pro-tem Speaker will be appointed the same day. The newly-elected Lok Sabha members will be administered oath by the pro-tem Speaker. Also, the pro-tem Speaker will enable the House to elect a permanent Speaker. The election of Speaker is likely to take place on June 10. Also Read: Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda among 37 ex-ministers dropped from Council of Ministers Meanwhile, PM Modi will also decide on the various cabinet committees such as the Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. The new Modi government was sworn-in on Thursday evening at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of 8,000 guests including heads of BIMSTEC nations, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. Meanwhile, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan President at Rashtrapati Bhawan last night. This was his first engagement after being sworn in as Prime Minister for the second term. The Kyrgyz President had attended the swearing-in ceremony as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Chair. On Friday, PM Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings in New Delhi with Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. He will also hold bilateral talks with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.