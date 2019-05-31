Modi 2.0: First meeting of new Union Cabinet at 5 pm today

By: |
Updated: May 31, 2019 10:15:50 AM

The Union Cabinet will meet in New Delhi on Friday evening. This will be the first Cabinet meeting after the swearing-in of new Modi government last evening.

Union Cabinet meet today, Cabinet meet todayUnion Cabinet meeting today. This would be the first meeting after swearing-in of new Modi government.

The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet will be held on Friday at 5 pm in New Delhi. The meeting will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, there is no fixed agenda but the possible date of convening the Lok Sabha session could be discussed.

According to reports, the session of the 17th Lok Sabha is likely to commence from June 6 and culminate on June 15. On the first day of the session, President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Also, a pro-tem Speaker will be appointed the same day. The newly-elected Lok Sabha members will be administered oath by the pro-tem Speaker. Also, the pro-tem Speaker will enable the House to elect a permanent Speaker. The election of Speaker is likely to take place on June 10.

Also Read: Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda among 37 ex-ministers dropped from Council of Ministers

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also decide on the various cabinet committees such as the Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

The new Modi government was sworn-in on Thursday evening at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of 8,000 guests including heads of BIMSTEC nations, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan President at Rashtrapati Bhawan last night. This was his first engagement after being sworn in as Prime Minister for the second term. The Kyrgyz President had attended the swearing-in ceremony as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Chair.

On Friday, PM Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings in New Delhi with Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. He will also hold bilateral talks with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi 2.0: First meeting of new Union Cabinet at 5 pm today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition