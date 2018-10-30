Modern technique, fingerprint bank: FSL gears up to unmask those who forge identities

Officials claimed that with the old process a three-member team used to take several days to come up with the final report following the eight-point match test. (Representative image)

Taking a cue from the advanced-mechanism followed by developed countries like US and those in Europe, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is considering creating a fingerprint data bank. This data bank will store records of fingerprints of criminals. The FSL authorities cited that it would be easier to identify them in case they perpetrate crimes again and detect culprits who forge their identities to commit a crime, reported The Indian Express. Apart from this, the FSL was also considering to modernise the current process of fingerprint analysis. It wants to automate the system of examination to curb the chances of human error, the report says.

FSL director Deepa Verma said that a (dual camera) system will be introduced in the FSL’s fingerprints unit. The move would help the department compare fingerprints from thousands of sets to ascertain the right match. “We have sent the supply order to the firm concerned and it will be supplied in one month. This is a larger effort to set up a fingerprint database, along with the lines of the DNA database,” Verma was quoted as saying by Indian Express. The system is similar to what is used in the UK.

An official of the FSL said there are cases of people getting released from jail and committing a crime on a “forged identity”. “In such cases, if his fingerprint has been uploaded to the database, he would be caught after cross-verification,” the official said.

Assistant director and in-charge of crime scene management at FSL Sanjeev Kumar Gupta said that while studying a fingerprint sent by the police, the examiner has to match at least eight patterns of ridges and furrows of the fingerprint to that of the specimen print of the accused. Officials claimed that with the old process a three-member team used to take several days to come up with the final report following the eight-point match test. However, Assistant PRO of the FSL Rajnish Kumar Singh said, “…with automation, it would take an assistant a matter of hours to make the report.”