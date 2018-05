A moderate intensity earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted parts of Himachal Pradesh this evening. (Reuters)

A moderate intensity earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted parts of Himachal Pradesh this evening. No loss of life or property was reported. Tremors lasted a few seconds in the tribal Kinnaur district and adjoining areas, an official of the local Met department said. The epicentre of the quake was traced to the district, about 114 km from state capital Shimla.