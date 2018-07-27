Moderate intensity quake hits Kangra in Himachal Pradesh

The quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kangra district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 1.42 pm today.

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district this afternoon but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the Meteorological department said. The quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kangra district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 1.42 pm today. This is the second earthquake within three days in Kangra. Earlier, a low intensity earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Kangra on July 25.