Moderate intensity quake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district

Published: February 26, 2020 10:31:11 AM

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the seismic sensitive zone.

There was no report of immediate loss of life or property. (Representational image)

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 shook Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday, an official said. However, there was no report of immediate loss of life or property.

“The earthquake was recorded at 7.58 am. The epicentre was at a depth of 5 km, northeast of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir’s border region of Chamba district, mild tremors were felt in the adjoining areas,” the official of the Seismology Department said. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the seismic sensitive zone.

