Moderate intensity earthquake hits Kullu in Himachal Pradesh

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district Saturday, the Meteorological Department said. The tremors were felt in and around Kullu district at 12.52 am Saturday and the epicentre was at a dept of 10 km, it said. However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
