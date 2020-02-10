Model Town election result: BJP bets on turncoat Kapil Mishra in electoral race

BJP leader Kapil Mishra is contesting from Model Town Vidhan Sabha seat.

The Model Town assembly constituency is a part of Chandni Chowk parliamentary seats and is one of the posh areas in the north Delhi. The BJP has fielded Kapil Mishra from here. Mishra contested 2015 Assembly polls in Delhi on AAP’s ticket. He won from Karawal Nagar by a margin of over 44,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht, a four-time MLA. He even served as the Minister for Water Resource Management in the Arvind Kejriwal government for two years.

The politician was, however, suspended from the AAP’s primary membership in 2017 after he levelled corruption charges against Kejriwal and his former cabinet colleague Satyendra Kumar Jain. Since then, Mishra has been vocal against the AAP government. He was disqualified from the Delhi Legislative Assembly in August 2019 under the anti-defection law. He officials joined the BJP in the same month.

Mishra will take on AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, the outgoing MLA from here, and Congress’ Akanksha Ola.

AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi is seeking a straight third term from here. In 2013, he defeated BJP’s Ashok Goel by a margin of nearly 8,000 votes. In 2015, he won from here by a margin of over 24,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Vivek Garg.

Tripathi was a volunteer in the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. He campaigned with Arvind Kejriwal encouraging the youth to join the agitation.

The grand old party has fielded Akanksha Ola who is the daughter of three-time Congress MLA Kanwar Karan Singh. Singh won from here in 1998, 2003 and 2008. But lost the seat in 2013 and 2015 polls.

The total number of electors in Model Town is 1,53,667 (85,189 men and 68,475 women).