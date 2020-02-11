Model Town Election Result 2020 Live: Kapil Mishra in a battle of prestige with Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP

Kapil Mishra was earlier with the AAP but was sacked from the party over differences with the top leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain.

Model Town Assembly Election Result 2020 Live: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kapil Mishra, who served as a minister in the previous government before his fallout with the Aam Aadmi Party led to his switch, is up against sitting MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP and Akanksha Ola of Congress from Model Town assembly constituency in the Delhi Assembly election 2020. Mishra was earlier with the AAP but was sacked from the party over differences with the top leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain. Mishra was shown the door by Kejriwal after he alleged corruption in the party. Kapil Misra was elected from Karawal Nagar assembly constituency, which falls under North East Delhi.

This time, Kapil Mishra is contesting from the posh Model Town constituency of North Delhi. He is in a direct contest with Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who has won this seat two times — 2013 and 2015. Before Tripathi, Kanwar Karan Singh of the Congress held this seat for 15 years — 1998, 2003 and 2008. Interestingly, the BJP finished second from this seat in all the five assembly elections that it has lost in the past. The saffron party had won this seat in 1993 when Chatri Lal Goel had defeated Kanwar Karan Singh by over 10,000 votes.

The elections to the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi were held on February 8 and the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday.

Model Town Election Result 2020 Live: Model Town Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 Live Streaming