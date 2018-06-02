Mobile Internet services suspended in Srinagar, Budgam districts of Kashmir Valley

A police official said that the high-speed mobile data services have been barred in four districts – Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian – of south Kashmir.

Authorities today suspended mobile Internet services in Srinagar and Budgam districts of the Valley and reduced network speeds in south Kashmir as a precautionary measure in the wake of the death of a youth who was allegedly hit by a security forces vehicle during clashes between forces and protestors here. A police official said that the high-speed mobile data services have been barred in four districts – Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian – of south Kashmir.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar and Budgam districts, he said. “In south Kashmir, 3G and 4G services have been barred, while 2G services were working,” the official said. He said the mobile data services have been barred as a precautionary measure.

The separatists had called a strike across Kashmir today to protest against the recent civilian killings. A youth – Kasier Bhat – who was injured after he was allegedly hit by a security forces vehicle during clashes between protestors and forces in the Nowhatta area of the city yesterday, died at a hospital today, police said.