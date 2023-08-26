Mobile internet services suspended in Nuh till August 28 due to call for ‘Shobha Yatra’

In view of a call for ‘Shobha Yatra’, the Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district of Haryana till August 28 as a “preventive measure”.

The government announced the decision apprehending the spread of rumours through social media by anti-social elements ahead or during the ‘Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra’ called to be held on Monday.

The suspension order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad on Saturday. “… This order is issued to prevent disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from August 26, 1200 hrs, to August 28, 2359 hrs..,” the order issued by Prasad read.

Prasad, in his order, stated that there is a “clear potential” of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh through spread of rumours and inflammatory content through the internet.

He ordered the temporary suspension of the mobile internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls.

On Friday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner had written to the ACS (Home) bringing to his notice that there is a call from ‘Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’ for a ‘Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra’ on August 28 in the district, and there are apprehensions of misuse of social media by anti-social elements.

Communal clashes broke out in the Nuh district, when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by a mob on July 31. The violence soon spread to neighbouring Gurugram district, and the death toll in the clashes stood at six.

Two home guards and a Muslim cleric had died in the communal clashes. Following the clashes, the Haryana government had suspended mobile internet services.