Mobile internet services suspended in Ghaziabad in view of violent protests in UP

Published: December 19, 2019 10:24:38 PM

The action has been taken to avoid spreading of hate messages on social media with an aim to disturb the communal peace and harmony, the official said.

Mobile internet services in ghaziabad, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, CAA protest, anti CAB protest, mobile internet suspended in GhaziabadDistrict Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pande has instructed mobile phone service providers to suspend internet services till 10 pm on Friday, the official said. (Representational image: IE)

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm on Thursday in view of violent protests against the new citizenship law in parts of Uttar Pradesh, an official said. The action has been taken to avoid spreading of hate messages on social media with an aim to disturb the communal peace and harmony, the official said.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pande has instructed mobile phone service providers to suspend internet services till 10 pm on Friday, the official said. The district magistrate has taken this action to thwart any possibility of violence and arson in the district, he added.

