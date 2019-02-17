Mobile internet services restored in Kashmir

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 11:01 PM

Mobile internet services were restored in Kashmir on Sunday, a day after they were suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Authorities on Saturday snapped mobile internet services in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar and Budgam districts

Mobile internet services were restored in Kashmir on Sunday, a day after they were suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, officials said. High speed mobile internet was restored across Kashmir Valley on Sunday night, the officials said. They said the services were restored as the situation remained peaceful in the Valley.

Authorities on Saturday snapped mobile internet services in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar and Budgam districts, while network speed was throttled in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts. The step was taken to maintain law and order in the wake of targeting of Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the state following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

