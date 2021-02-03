  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mobile internet curbs lifted in Haryana’s Panipat and Charkhi Dadri

By: |
February 3, 2021 10:33 PM

The mobile internet services were suspended in some districts of the state "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" amid a protest by farmers against three agri laws.

Mobile internet curbs lifted in Haryana's Panipat and Charkhi DadriThe order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect. (File image)

The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted mobile internet curbs in Panipat and Charkhi Dadri, even as the services will continue to remain suspended in five other districts of the state till 5 pm on February 4, an official said.

The mobile internet services were suspended in some districts of the state “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order” amid a protest by farmers against three agri laws.

Related News

The curbs have now been lifted in Panipat and Charkhi Dadri districts, the official said.

Also Read | Farmers protests: Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet in 17 districts till January 31

However, the state government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in five districts — Kaithal, Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 4.

The order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect.

Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions, the order stated.

The government’s move to suspend mobile internet services in 17 districts earlier and later on keeping these suspended in a few places led to protests by farmers in the state.

Opposition parties had also condemned the curbs on mobile internet in some parts, saying the move would affect the students who were preparing to appear in final exams.

Last week, the state government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services in three districts near Delhi after violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mobile internet curbs lifted in Haryana’s Panipat and Charkhi Dadri
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NIA begins probe into blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi
2Arvind Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM for sharing his ‘doctored’ video
3Farmers’ protest: Tikait holds show of strength, warns govt of ‘gaddi wapsi’ demand