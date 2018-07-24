Mob lynching will end if people stop slaughtering cows for meat, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has blamed cow slaughter for rising incidents of mob lynching. Sangh leader Indresh Kumar has suggested that in order to check cases of lynching, the practice of slaughtering cows for its meat must be stopped, adding that not a single religion in the world approves the killing of a cow.

“Any incident of mob lynching, be it inside your house, colony involving any caste or party, is not acceptable. There are many religions in this world, not a single religion approves the killing of a cow at a religious site,” he said on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

“Jesus was born in a gaushala (cowshed), therefore they say ‘mother cow’. In Mecca Madina, killing a cow is a crime. Can’t we take a pledge to make humanity rid of this sin… if (humanity) it is freed from this sin, the problem of mob lynching will be solved,” he added.

Kumar also emphasised on the role of ‘sanskar’ (values) in dealing such problems. He said, “Law has to be there and the government must act, but society also needs the right ‘sanskar’ to deal with this problem.”

The RSS leader’s remarks come in the backdrop of rising incidents on mob lynching in the country. Recently, a Muslim man was beaten to death by a mob in Alwar of Rajasthan on suspicion of cow smuggling. The rise in cases of mob lynching has become a political issue with opposition Congress accusing the ruling BJP of inaction and shielding the perpetrators of such crimes.

Cows are considered a holy animal in the Hindu majority nation. While some states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have imposed a blanket ban of the killing of cows, states like Kerala have no such law that makes slaughtering of cows a punishable offence.

The government which has come under sharp attack from the opposition, on Monday said that a GoM has been set up under Home Minister Rajnath Singh and a high-level committee under Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to deliberate and make recommendations on a separate penal provision for lynching cases. The committee headed by Gauba will submit its report to the GoM in four weeks. The GoM comprises Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Pradesh and Thaawar Chand Gehlot. The GoM will make the final recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the Alwar lynching case, the Rajasthan Police have admitted that there was a delay in transporting the victim to a community health centre which was just 10 minutes away from the incident site. Police said that a high-level committee has been set up to probe why this delay happened. According to media reports, the victim identified Akbar Khan was first taken to the police station where officials had changed his clothes and stopped for a tea break before taking him to the community where he was declared brought dead. The FIR, however, says that Khan was directly taken to the community centre.