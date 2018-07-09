Mob lynching incidents went up four fold under Modi government: Congress

Tiwari said BJP chief Amit Shah has not taken action against ministers or BJP members, while asking if the Home Ministry had sought a report on mob lynchings. (PTI)

Accusing the BJP of practising politics of “hate and violence”, the Congress on Monday said that mob lynching incidents have gone up by over four times in 2017 while 61 such incidents had taken place this year.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also demanded removal of Union Minister Jayant Sinha over his felicitating seven convicted cow vigilantes after they were released on bail.

He slammed Union Minister Giriraj Singh for meeting Bajrang Dal and VHP activists arrested last week on charges of inciting communal tension and said Prime Minister Narendra Moid and BJP chief Amit Shah were silent on the controversy surrounding the two ministers.

“Our party President Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated that BJP is following the politics of polarisation, violence and hatred. The things that use to take place behind the curtains are now coming out.

“Till now their office-bearers made (controversial) remarks, spread hatred, indulge in politics of violence. Some MPs also made such remarks but now ministers are making such remarks. Garlands are being offered and this is the reason there is rise in incidents like mob lynching,” Tiwari said.

He said mob lynching on the basis of rumors has become “the norm of the day” where people have started believing they can take law and order in their own hands and dispense instant justice on basis of mere rumors.

“India, under the watch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has seen more than a four-and-a-half times rise in attacks and a two-fold rise in deaths due to mob lynching in 2017. Since January 2018, 61 mob attacks sparked by rumors circulated on social media have been reported and this trend is growing by the day,” he said.

“Modi’s silence on the growing incidents is deafening. Does PM believe that his silence will reap political dividends for the BJP,” he asked.

“The tacit support offered by the BJP to those accused and convicted of such crimes was more than evident when Jayant Sinha garlanded those convicted in the Ramgarh mob lynching incident. Giriraj Singh specially paid a visit in jail to those accused of inciting communal violence.”

He alleged that hooligans were being abetted to take law and order in their own hands “through this tacit support” and believe they will be protected by the government of the day.

