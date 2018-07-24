Mob lynching: Azam Khan ‘requests’ Muslims – ‘Stop dairy business, cow trading’

The former UP Minister also said that some politicians are saying, “Gai ko chhune pe bhi anjaam bhugtna hoga, so Muslims should stay away from cow. (File photo: IE)

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan today said that Muslims should stay away from dairy businesses and cow trading for the safety of their upcoming generations, according to a report in ANI. His comments came after a man was killed by mob in Rajasthan over cow smuggling rumours. The former UP Minister also said that some politicians are saying, “Gai ko chhune pe bhi anjaam bhugtna hoga, so Muslims should stay away from cow.”

“My request to Muslims who are in dairy business and cow trading is to stop it for the safety of their upcoming generations, at a time when some politicians are heard saying “Gai ko chhune pe bhi anjaam bhugtna hoga” all Muslims should stay away from dairy business,” ANI quoted Azam Khan as saying.

The Alwar lynching incident has again questioned the Rajasthan government’s claims of checking the rumours after the Pehlu Khan incident. Rakbar Khan alias Akbar was lynched to death in Alwar on Friday on the suspicion of cow smuggling. Two men including Akbar were attacked by a mob in Alwar late on Friday when they were en route to Ramgarh on foot with two cows. While his associate managed to escape, unknown locals thrashed Akbar with sticks. Later, he was taken to hospital by the police, where doctors declared him dead.

The role of local police also came under scanner after reports surfaced that police personnel took a ‘tea-break’ en route to the hospital from the police station. Reportedly, the hospital was merely 4-km away and the police took two and a half hours to reach to the health centre. It is also alleged that police got his clothes changed at the police station before taking him to the health centre. However, a four-member panel of senior police officers has been formed by the DGP of Rajasthan to inquire the role of the police.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had asked all the states of the country to take stern measures to stop violence in the name of cow protection.

Meanwhile, Modi government has constituted a Group of Ministers, headed by Rajnath Singh and a high-level committee under Union Home Secretary to make recommendations for a separate law/provision on the incidents of mob violence in the country.