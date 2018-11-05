Mob enters UP’s Dudhwa reserve core area, runs over tractor on tigress before beating her to death

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 10:53 AM

Days after the killing of tigress Avni in Maharashtra raked up a furore among animal rights activists, another tigress was killed on Sunday.

tiger killed in uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh tiger killed, avni, tiger avniAfter injuring the tigress, the villager beat her up with heavy sticks killing her. (Representative image)

Days after the killing of tigress Avni in Maharashtra raked up a furore among animal rights activists, another tigress was killed on Sunday in the Dudhwa national reserve in Uttar Pradesh. An angry mob entered the core area of the tiger reserve, beat up the forest guards, snatched a tractor and ran it over the tigress after it mauled a man, who later died in a hospital. The tigress had injured a man near the Dudhwa tiger reserve, which is about 210 km from Lucknow.

After injuring the tigress, the villager beat her up with heavy sticks killing her. Officials from the forest department claimed that the tigress never attacked people in the last 10 years. They have also asked the police to take action against the villagers who killed the animal. Villagers have claimed that the tiger was attacking their livestock since last few days, because of which they were scared.

They also claimed to have complained about the tigress to forest officials a number of times. Recently, another tigress named Avni, who was believed to have killed at least 13 people in the last two years, was also killed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal during an operation.

Speaking about the incident, a police official said that Avni was shot dead by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali in Borati forest, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ralegaon police station. The Supreme Court had said in September that Avni could be shot at sight, which led to a number of online petitions urging pardon for the tigress. The forest department had carried out the operation with the help of marksman Asgar Ali in Borati .

An official claimed that the tigress had come sniffing when urine of another tigress and American perfume was spread in the compartment. Even as the officials had initially tried to catch her alive. Because of dense forest and darkness, they could not do, so after which, a bullet was fired after which he tigress fall on the spot.

