Mob assaults TV journalist, activist over rescue of 71 calves from Karnataka slaughterhouse; watch video

In a shocking piece of news reported from Karnataka, a television journalist has claimed that he was beaten up by a mob in Ramnagar district for exposing the alleged meat mafia in the state. The journalist, belonging to India Today news channel, had gone to Kodipalya village to cover a story of a raid by police and animal activists. According to the India Today story, around 200 newly born calves are slaughtered daily in Ramnagar district. It was then that the mob attacked the scribe and pelted stones on the team.

A video of the incident shared by the media group shows an irate mob thrashing and abusing the journalist and animal activists accompanying him. The report said that the DSP had initially refused to give police protection to the animal activists and said that entering the slaughterhouse could cause a law and order situation. However, animal activist Joshine Anthony and the India Today reporter visited the slaughterhouse the next day when two unarmed policemen were given to them.

Watch video:

According to the journalist, when they entered the slaughterhouse, they found bones, skulls, calf intestines and a pool of blood splattered on the ground. However, there was no sign of calves inside the slaughterhouse. It said that a day ago, animals were seen roaming within the compound of the slaughterhouse.

After an intense operation, the team found that calves lying within the premises of the slaughterhouse, hidden under bushes and their feet tied to the mouth to ensure they remain grounded and can’t make any noise.

The report said that a total of 71 calves were rescued. However, the angry mob gathered outside the slaughterhouse and thrashed the journalist and pelted stones on the team. The mob also broke the mobile of the scribe. The assault took place in front of the police and was also recorded on camera.

Later, an FIR was filed against seven people under Section 428 and 429 of the IPC.