MNS worker commits suicide after ED notice to Raj Thackeray, party withdraws Thane bandh call

Raj Thackeray supporter kills self after ED serves notice to MNS chief in money laundering case.

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker allegedly committed suicide by immolating himself on Wednesday morning in Kalwa town of Thane district. The deceased MNS worker was agitated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to party president Raj Thackeray, news agency IANS reported.

Police confirmed that a young party (MNS) activist committed suicide by setting himself afire in Thane on Wednesday morning. He has been identified as Pravin Chougule, 27. Pravin suffered more than 70% burns and succumbed to his injuries before he was admitted to a hospital.

Pravin allegedly doused himself with kerosene and set himself afire at his residence in Kalwa township around 10 pm on Tuesday, police sub-inspector Mahesh Kawde said. Pravin was an alcoholic and used to be frequently depressed, he added.

“No suicide note was found at the spot. A case of accidental death has been filed and a probe was underway,” Kawde said. Pravin lived alone and used to work as a tourist car operator.

MNS Thane unit spokesman Nainesh Patankar said that Pravin took the extreme step as he was depressed and angry over the ED’s notice to Raj Thackeray. Prior to committing suicide, he said, Pravin had expressed concern over this in posts on his Facebook page.

The incident took place days after the ED served a notice to Raj Thackeray, asking him to appear before the agency on August 22 in connection with a money-laundering probe into the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) scam.

Meanwhile, the MNS has withdrawn its bandh call in Thane on Thursday in view of the latest development.

On Tuesday, Thackeray had made an appeal to all his party workers and supporters to maintain calm and abide by the law. The MNS chief has confirmed that he will honour the ED notice and appear before the agency on August 22.

According to the MNS leaders, Pravin was considered an active worker of the party. He was always seen at the forefront of any party activities with his body painted in the MNS flag colours. The party also said that he was disturbed since the past three days after the ED’s notice to the party chief.