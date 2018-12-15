MNF President Zoramthanga sworn in as new Mizoram Chief Minister

Zoramthanga took oath in Mizo language. (ANI)

Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga was Saturday sworn in as Mizoram’s new chief minister, heading a 12-member ministry. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor K Rajasekharan during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here. Zoramthanga took oath in Mizo language. This was his third stint as chief minister of the north eastern state, having led the MNF government in Mizoram in 1998 and 2003. Tawnluia will be the deputy chief minister. Along with Zoramthanga, 11 others — five cabinet ministers and six ministers of state — were also sworn in.

The five cabinet ministers are — Tawnluia, R Lalthangliana, Lalchamliana, Lalzirliana and Lalrinsanga. The six ministers of state are — K Lalrinliana, Lalchhandama Ralte, Lalruatkima, Dr K Beichhua, T J Lalnuntluanga and Robert Romawia Ralte.

Chairman of Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 16 major churches in the state, Rev R Lalhmingthanga, read out from the Bible and offered prayers during the ceremony. The MNF came to power in Mizoram capturing 26 of the 40 seats in the state assembly in the recently-held polls.