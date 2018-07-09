The report said that Anmol, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Delhi, used to work as a customer care executive with an MNC. He had learnt printing fake currency notes from a YouTube video.(Photo: IE)

A Delhi youth has been arrested for printing and circulating fake Rs 100 currency notes in Delhi. The arrest was made by crime branch of Faridabad police. Hindi daily Navbharat Times reported today that fake currency notes worth Rs 17 lakh, printer, scanner and cutter were recovered from the house of the accused.

Police said the accused, who has been identified as Anmol, used to print fake notes of only Rs 100 and circulate it among auto drivers and vendors between Badarpur Border and Palla Chowk. During investigation, Anmol told police that everyday he used to spend 20-25 fake notes. So far, he had spent fake notes worth Rs 10 lakh.

The report said that Anmol, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Delhi, used to work as a customer care executive with an MNC. He had learnt printing fake currency notes from a YouTube video. After watching the video, Anmol bought a printer and scanner and started printing the Rs 100 notes from his house. He used to print Rs 100 notes on paper available at stationery shop and then cut them cleanly, exactly to the size of the original notes.

As per the report, the accused used to print only Rs 100 notes as they are hardly noticed by people. To spend the fake notes, Anmol used to visit Badarpur Border in the evening for the last many months to spend fake notes among auto drivers and vendors.

Police caught Anmol on the basis of a tip-off.