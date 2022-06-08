MLC elections 2022: BJP releases list of candidates, 7 UP ministers including Deputy CM Maurya fielded

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released its list candidates for the upcoming biennial Vidhan Parishad elections in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar on June 20. Out of the 16 names that were announced, nine were for UP, five for Maharashtra and four for Bihar.

In line with expectations that the BJP will field key ministers in UP, including Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, from Yogi’s cabinet so that they continue with duties in their current positions, as many as seven of them feature in the BJP’s list of nine names announced for the UP MLC elections.

The others who were named were Panchayati Raj Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Cooperation Minister JPS Rathore, Minister of State for Backward Classes Welfare Narendra Kashyap, Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development Jaswant Saini and Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari. While Maurya and Bhupendra Singh’s tenure as MLC members are getting over on July 6, the rest aren’t part of any Houses in the state Assembly.