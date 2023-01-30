scorecardresearch
Written by PTI
Updated:
MLA South inaugurates Mohalla Clinic in Kot Mangal Singh under the guidance of Ludhiana DC
Mohalla clinic (Representational image)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fulfilling every single promise made to the people during elections. MLA (Ludhiana South) Smt. Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina along with Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surbhi Malik today inaugurated a Mohalla Clinic in the Kot Mangal Singh area.

Joginder Singh Bedi, a senior activist of Aam Aadmi Party presented a “siropa” to the deputy commissioner. Bedi having achieved laurels in the field of digital marketing is also committed to serving society and becoming a part of AAP has given him access to the same.

While interacting with the people at the occasion, MLA South stated that these Mohalla clinics are a boon for the needy and poor. “Looking into the need of giving people an additional and accessible facility in the healthcare sector is one of the main aims of AAP and we have already started working in that direction,” added Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina.

Parminder Singh, a noted activist working for the cause of minority Communities was amongst the noted dignitaries present at the occasion.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 11:00 IST