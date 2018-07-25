​​​
  3. MLA Simarjeet Bains gets threat letter from Canada – ‘Stop the campaign against illegal drugs or face consequences’

Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains today claimed to have received a letter from Canada threatening him to stop the campaign against illegal drugs or face consequences.

Published: July 25, 2018 8:43 PM
MLA Simarjeet Bains gets threat letter from Canada (Image: Facebook)

Bains, a legislator from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana, wrote to the Punjab home secretary seeking a probe to trace the origin of the threat letter. He claimed that the letter appeared to have been sent from Surrey in Canada.

The MLA said he was asked to halt the campaign he was running against the drug mafia and drug smugglers in Punjab or face consequences. Bains said he submitted the threat letter to the additional director general of police (security) in Chandigarh.

