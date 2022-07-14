‘MLA kaun hai’: On camera, AAP lawmaker rebukes IPS officer for conducting searches ‘without informing her’

Aam Aadmi Party’s Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina on Wednesday pulled up an IPS officer in full public view for conducting searches on alleged anti-social elements in her constituency, without keeping her in the loop, reported The Indian Express. The search was conducted in Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri area by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Industrial Area B) Dr Jyoti Yadav as a part of the Punjab police’s ongoing drive to crack down on criminals across the state.

The MLA was further annoyed by the fact that her party counterpart from the adjacent Atam Nagar constituency, MLA Kulwant Singh Sandhu, was accompanying the police in the search operation, while she did not have any knowledge about it, according to IE. Chhina asked Yadav whether the ACP had the authority to lead search operations in her area.

“MLA kaun hai? (Who is the MLA),” Chhina is seen asking the top cop in the video, to which the ACP replies, “You are the MLA.”

Admonishing the officer in the presence of other officials and onlookers, Chhina was heard saying in Punjabi: “Mainu inform kita?” (Did you inform me?) After the ACP Yadav tried to explain that she was acting on the orders of the Ludhiana police commissioner, Chhina said, “Main tuhanu ki puch rahi haan… main jo puch rahi haan mainu ohda jawaab do..” (Just answer my question).”

While speaking to IE, the officer clarified that she was not required to inform the local MLA, and called out the MLA for behaving rudely with her. Reacting to the incident, ACP Yadav told IE, “Her behaviour with me wasn’t polite at all but I tried to maintain my calm. Being an IPS officer, I tried to maintain my dignity and replied politely. But respect is always mutual. We conducted the search operation on orders of the Commissioner of Police and we are not supposed to inform any politician before doing our duty. The inputs from elected representatives of people are always welcome but misbehaviour cannot be tolerated”.

However, Chhina, while defending her actions, told IE, “The MLA of some other constituency (Sidhu) was accompanying police in my area but I wasn’t informed. It was only after local shopkeepers complained that I got to know about it. It was not entirely the ACP’s fault, she was misguided. I only asked her for an answer.”

The other AAP MLA, Sidhu, backed the officer and said that her party colleague’s behaviour towards an officer on duty was “uncalled for.” Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma told IE that officers are not obliged to inform any politician about their work.