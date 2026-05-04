As counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4 for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, early trends of the high-stakes Kolathur Assembly constituency are expected to set the tone for one of the most closely watched battles in the state. The seat, represented by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has long been a DMK stronghold, but the presence of a resurgent AIADMK and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has added a new layer of unpredictability.

It should be noted that initial counting patterns, particularly in urban booths, are likely to indicate whether Kolathur remains a safe bastion or turns into a competitive contest.

Stalin’s poll promises

On April 19, Stalin released a special election manifesto for Chennai district and outlined a series of targeted urban initiatives by the banner ‘Chennai Super 6’. The manifesto featured as many as 20 announcements across six core sectors, focusing on infrastructure, mobility and urban amenities.

The manifesto also promised to upgrade facilities in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board apartments through government funding routed via Residents’ Welfare Women Associations.

It also addressed water scarcity and proposed setting up RO-purified drinking water systems in areas lacking metro water connections, while ensuring periodic supply in regions already covered under the metro water network.

Did DMK deliver 2021 poll promises?

According to an analysis made by South First, the DMK has fulfilled as many as 394 of the 505 promises it made in its 2021 manifesto. The party had also implemented several schemes that were not part of its manifesto, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, and the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

Meanwhile, it also failed to fulfil 111 promises, including several relating to women’s welfare, particularly marriage assistance schemes. On the first day of assuming office in May 2021, Stalin fulfilled key assurances, including free bus travel for women, Rs 4,000 COVID relief for ration card holders and free COVID treatment in private hospitals.

Margin watch: The key signal

With a history of steadily rising victory margins for Stalin, any early narrowing or widening of the lead will be closely tracked by party strategists. The constituency is not just a local battle but a symbolic barometer of the DMK’s urban strength and the opposition’s ability to dent it.

Here, a strong show could reinforce the ruling party’s dominance narrative, while tighter margins may hint at shifting voter dynamics in Chennai.

A seat shaped by delimitation

Chennai’s Kolathur Assembly constituency was carved out of the former Purasaiwalkam and Villivakkam Assembly segments following the delimitation process in 2008.

Since the first elections after this process in 2011, only the DMK has won, with M. K. Stalin romping home each time. Stalin won the first time by a slender margin of 2,734 votes against AIADMK’s ‘Saidai’ Duraiswamy but improved his margin to 37,730 votes in 2016, and further to 70,384 votes in 2021. Stalin is seeking re-election from here for the fourth time.

Key candidates contesting from Kolathur Assembly constituency

The main contest is between MK Stalin (DMK), P Santhana Krishnan (AIADMK) and VS Babu from the TVK. Despite being the son of M. Karunanidhi, Stalin had to wait for his turn as he was appointed a minister only in his fourth term as an MLA in 2006 and became deputy chief minister in 2009.

The AIADMK candidate and a former councillor of the Greater Chennai Corporation, P Santhana Krishnan is considered a key organiser for the party in north Chennai. Meanwhile, VS Babu is familiar with the constituency as he had served as Stalin’s in-charge in Kolathur during the 2011 Assembly election. He joined the AIADMK, and subsequently moved to the TVK.