MK Stalin files nomination for DMK President, election on August 28

DMK working president MK Stalin on Sunday filed nomination for the election to the post of party’s president. Stalin’s succession comes weeks after the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister had named Stalin as his successor in the year 2014. However, Stalin’s elevation has not gone down well with his elder brother MK Alagiri, who was expelled from the party in 2o14.

Alagiri, who was a union minister, had indicated a fresh succession war in the DMK on August 13 when he claimed all loyal party workers are with him. He had also hit out at Stalin and accused him of blocking his return to the party.

Reacting to the controversy, Alagiri said that his camp will take a call after bypolls are announced. “What do I do? You want me to go and propose his name? We will see what to do when bypolls are announced,” Alagiri said.

On Saturday, expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri claimed the party would face a ‘threat’ after his September 5 Chennai rally, expected to be a show of strength by him.

“You please wait till Sept 5 when we are organising silent rally to pay homage at the memorial of thalaivar (leader)… You will know how the party men accept me and want me there (party),” Alagiri said on Saturday.