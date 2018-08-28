​​​
  3. MK Stalin elected new DMK president, to succeed Karunanidhi

DMK leader MK Stalin has been elevated to the post of party president. Stalin, who was announced as his heir by Lt DMK chief Karunanaidhi, is only second person to hold the top post in the party in its 50 year old history.

By: | Published: August 28, 2018 10:52 AM
Marking a change of guard at the DMK after half a century, the party’s working president MK Stalin was today coronated as the party president by the members of the DMK. Stalin, who was announced as his heir by late DMK chief Karunanaidhi, is only the second person to hold the top post in the party in its 50 year old history. Staling was elected as party chief in its national executive meet which was held at party headquarters in Chennai. Earlier, he was serving the party as its working president for the past three years.

