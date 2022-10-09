MK Stalin elected as President of DMK for second time at general council meeting

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party leader and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin was unanimously elected as president of the party at the general council meeting held in Chennai on Sunday. Party veterans Duraimurugan and T R Baalu were unanimously elected as general secretary and treasurer respectively, reported PTI.

The CM was elected to the top party post unopposed, and the three DMK leaders have been elected to the respective posts for the second time. Stalin, 69, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary.

The younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi was received at the council meeting with much fanfare and given a rousing reception.

As part of the DMK’s 15th organisational polls, party president, general secretary and treasurer were elected following elections to party posts, at various levels, across the state. Stalin is the second president of the DMK party which is in power in Tamil Nadu.

Following the death of the former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi, Stalin was elected unanimously as party president in 2018.

The DMK party was established in 1949, and Dravidian movement icon and the party founder C N Annadurai was the party general secretary, which was the top post until his death in 1969. Following his demise, M. Karunanidhi became the president, when the post of president was created for the first time in 1969.