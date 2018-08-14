MK Alagiri no politician, his work is to murder, threaten, encroach land: Subramanian Swamy

“MK Stalin is no god (devta), or saint. But he has a stronghold inside organisation (DMK), he has given his entire life organisation-building…. party will stay with him,” Swamy said.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday termed DMK leader MK Alagiri as someone who is not a politician, adding that the Dravidian party will abide by party’s working president MK Stalin for the upcoming elections. “MK Stalin is no god (devta), or saint. But he has a stronghold inside organisation (DMK), he has given his entire life organisation-building…. party will stay with him,” Swamy said. (Stalin bhi koi devta nahi hai, sadhu sant nahi hai. Lekin sangathan (DMK) mein uski bahut pakad hai, unhone saara jeevan abhi tak sangathan banane mein di, pitaji ke sath saari meetings vahi organise karte the. Party unke sath hi rahegi)

He further said that jealousy between the brothers may be responsible for the ongoing feud between them. “There’s jealousy among sons… (if) one is doing better… the other gets jealous. This Alagari… he is not even political. Encroaching lands, threatening, murdering is his work,” Swamy says. (Beton mein irshya hoti hai… ek achha kar raha hai, dusre ko jalan ho jati hai… Alagiri (MK Alagiri) jo hai, vo to koi rajnaitik nahi hai, vo to dada hai… zameen hadap karna, dhamkaana, murder karna, yahi uska kaam hai)

Swamy’s comments come in backdrop of a signalled resumption of the family feud over DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi’s legacy days after his death. On Monday, MK Alagiri claimed that all loyal party workers were with him, adding that the DMK will “dig its own grave” if it does not take him back.

In 2014, Karunanidhi had expelled Alagiri and some of his supporters from the party when he was at a war with his younger brother MK Stalin for supremacy in the DMK. Stalin was later elevated to working president post while Alagiri lived in exile all these years. Alagiri accused Stalin of blocking his return into the DMK and selling party posts, PTI reports.