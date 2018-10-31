MJ Akbar vs Priya Ramani: Former minister calls charges false, seeks justice for ‘immediate damage’

MJ Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct and at least 2o women have levelled charges against him. (PTI)

Senior journalist and former Minister of State MJ Akbar on Wednesday recorded his statement in Delhi’s Patiala House Court and said that he had filed the criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for a series of tweets that she published. According to ANI, Akbar referred to an article in Vogue, which Ramani had tweeted, and said that the defamatory and offending portion in particular apart from the rest of the article was when Priya Ramani called him a “talented predator”.

He further said that the opening sentence of Ramani’s tweet explained one anomaly. “When the article was 1st published in Vogue, it didn’t include my name. When she was asked about it, she said it was because “I had done nothing”. Clearly, she was advised by Vogue that including my name would invite liability,” ANI quoted Akbar as saying. Akbar said this while recording his statement in Patiala House Court. The Court has fixed November 12 as the next date of hearing.

He also said that there was an immediate damage because of the scurrilous nature of the concocted and false allegations. “I was attacked about the alleged and fabricated non-events. I chose to seek justice in my personal capacity without the appurtenance of the office and that’s why I resigned,” Akbar said.

MJ Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct and at least 20 women have levelled charges against him. Akbar denied all the allegations and filed a criminal defamation against Priya Ramani. Ramani was the first journalist who spoke against Akbar’s alleged misbehaviour during his stint at The Asian Age where he served as the Editor.

The allegations were made when Akbar was on an official visit to Africa. Following the charges, M J Akbar had to step down from his post as the Minister of State for External Affairs. Among the women who accused Akbar of sexual harassment are Priya Ramani, Shuma Raha, Ghazala Wahab, and Shutapa Paul.

Earlier this month, Akbar moved court and filed a criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani for her allegations. The former minister said that Ramani was ‘willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously” defaming him. He also said that Ramani had resorted to a series of maliciously serious allegations and was diabolically and viciously spreading in media. Akbar also accused Ramani of spreading false narrative against him in a motivated manner for the fulfilment of an agenda.

Reacting to Akbar’s legal move, the women journalists put out a joint statement in support of Ramani. They said that Ramani was not alone in her fight and they requested the court to hear their testimonies of sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar.