MJ Akbar case: Priya Ramani pleads not guilty, court frames defamation charge against her

By: | Updated: April 10, 2019 11:18 AM

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Priya Ramani, defamation case against priya ramani, mj akbar, sexual misconduct, #MeToo campaign, latest news on priya ramani, m j akbar newsRamani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. (IE)

A Delhi court Wednesday framed defamation charge against journalist Priya Ramani in a case filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Ramani, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. The court listed the matter for hearing on May 4 and also granted permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance

