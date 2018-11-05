Mizoram Speaker Hiphei resigns from post, House and Congress

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 12:03 PM

Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said Monday he has resigned from his post, House and the Congress.

Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said Monday he has resigned from his post, House and the Congress. Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it.

He said that he also resigned from the ruling Congress party and would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday. Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013.

Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under the Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28.

