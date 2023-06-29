Mizoram is facing a heavy strain on its resources as it accommodates over 12,000 people who have crossed over from the violence-hit state of Manipur. Despite efforts by the state government and civil society to provide relief, officials are now calling for urgent financial assistance from the central government to support the displaced individuals.

According to The Indian Express, H Lalengmawia, the Home Commissioner of Mizoram, expressed concern over the lack of financial aid, stating, “So far, we have not received a single paisa. We have been able to provide relief so far with contributions from the church, voluntary organizations, and private individuals. But unless the central government intervenes immediately, after maybe around two weeks, we will be running short of resources.”

Also Read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Imphal on two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur, to visit relief camps

The influx of displaced individuals from Manipur has put pressure on Mizoram, which shares a 95-kilometre border with its neighbouring state. The Kuki-Zomis, who are in conflict with the Meitei community in Manipur, share a deep ethnic bond with the Mizos of Mizoram, prompting many of those displaced to seek shelter there.

As of Monday evening, there were 12,162 displaced people from Manipur in Mizoram, with 2,937 of them staying in 35 relief camps. The remaining individuals are residing with their families or friends. The Mizoram government formed a 19-member Executive Committee on Internally Displaced Persons of Manipur in Mizoram, led by Home Minister Lalchamliana, to oversee relief and humanitarian assistance.

Also Read: Kerala Archbishop Joseph Pamplany terms Manipur violence ‘genocide’, another version of 2002 Gujarat riots

Mizoram already hosts around 35,000 Chin refugees, who fled the civil war in Myanmar. The state took in these refugees despite directives from the central government to refrain from doing so.

As the state of Mizoram deals with the influx of displaced individuals, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had previously written to the Prime Minister, requesting financial assistance of at least Rs 10 crore. A delegation led by state cabinet minister Robert Royte had also visited Delhi to press for funds.

In response to the situation, Sapam Ranjan Singh, spokesperson and minister of the Manipur government, stated, “Within the state, we are working towards rehabilitating and providing relief materials to all those who are in relief camps… It has been peaceful for 15-16 days now inthe state, and things will get back to normal. We hope that the people come back to the state, be it to Churachandpur or Imphal or wherever. People have already started coming back from Delhi and Guwahati.”