Mizoram quarry collapse: Eight bodies of Bihar labourers recovered; 4 still feared trapped

Bodies of eight labourers from Bihar were recovered on Tuesday after they were trapped in a stone quarry in Mizoram that collapsed on Monday, reported NDTV.

Search operations are on to find four other labourers who are feared trapped in the quarry.

“The identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued till all missing are found,” the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement, as quoted by NDTV.

The incident occurred around 3 PM on Monday when labourers of ABCI Infrastructure private limited were working in the quarry at Maudarh village, Hnahthial, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vineet Kumar said, reported PTI.

#DramaticVisuals– moments when a dozen labourers from Bihar got trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram today at Maudarh, Hnahthial district,a massive multi-agency rescue operation is on @ndtv Reports. pic.twitter.com/CwDR1VwBzk — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) November 14, 2022

The senior police official said that 13 people were working in the quarry when it caved. While one manager managed to escape, the other 12 were trapped in the debris.

Following the incident, Hnahthial district officials, a medical team, and Volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) from nearby villages rushed to the spot.

The ABCI company currently constructing a highway between two villages – Hnahthial and Dawn, collects boulders and stones from the quarry.