Mizoram govt initiates biometric data collection for Myanmar nationals

A recent directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs has prompted the Mizoram government to commence the collection of biometric details from Myanmar nationals, PTI reported on Sunday.

Since February 2021, over 30,000 Myanmar nationals have sought refuge in Mizoram following the military coup in their home country.

According to David H. Lalthangliana, the officer on special duty-cum-joint secretary of Mizoram’s home department, a pilot project aimed at recording the biometric data of Myanmar nationals was initiated last week across all 11 districts, focusing on conducting the exercise in relief camps.

Also Read Manipur government asks Assam Rifles to push back over 700 refugees from Myanmar

In April, the Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed the northeastern states of Mizoram and Manipur to gather biometric details of immigrants. Later, in June, the ministry reminded both states to complete the data collection process by September 30. However, immediate execution of the exercise was hindered as modifications were required in the original format to accommodate data collection from Myanmar nationals.

Before the Centre’s directive, the Chief Minister Zoramthanga-led Mizoram government had independently conducted a profiling of the Myanmar nationals and had issued identity cards to them. Zoramthanga had expressed objections to the instruction of deporting Myanmar nationals, citing their shared ethnic background and asserting the humanitarian responsibility to provide them with shelter.

Also Read Mizoram instructs Myanmar refugees not to purchase land or house without government permission

Presently, the majority of the Myanmar nationals reside in relief camps, with some finding accommodation in rented houses or with relatives. These refugees are supported with food and assistance by the government, NGOs, churches, and local communities, while many also sustain themselves through daily labour.