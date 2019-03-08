Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan quits, likely to be pitted against Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram

Kummanam Rajasekharan is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties. According to a report in The Indian Express, Rajasekharan’s resignation is a part of BJP’s calculated strategy as the party looks to make some inroads into Kerala. It said that Rajasekharan may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram seat in Kerala. The party believes that its prospects of winning from here is high this time.

It said that Rajasekharan has emerged as the favourite among the local cadre to contest from Thiruvananthapuram, a seat represented by Congress’ Shashi Tharoor since 2009. In 2014, Tharoor had secured victory by a narrow margin. While Tharoor got 2,97,806 votes, his nearest BJP rival O Rajagopal bagged 2,82336 votes.

Shashi Tharoor reacts

Reacting over reports of Rajasekharan contesting against him, Shashi Tharoor said he sees it as a fight against a party and not against an individual.

“Not seeing this as fight against individual rather against party. As far as Mr Rajasekharan is concerned,he’s been kind enough to come to my son’s wedding reception,no personal bitterness,” Shashi Tharoor said.

Rajasekharan is a far-right leader. He was heading the BJP’s Kerala unit before the Modi government in May last year appointed him as the Governor of Mizoram. If reports are to go by, the BJP was hopeful that Kerala superstar Mohanlal would contest on Lotus symbol from Thiruvananthapuram but they zeroed down to Rajasekharan (66) after having failed to bring the actor on board.

“I have resigned as the party wished that I should be in Kerala. I also wished to be in Kerala and hence I have quit,” Rajasekheran said, hinting that he may contest elections.

Reacting to his resignation, state BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai said, “This is happy news for the BJP and Sangh Parivar forces.” In the assembly elections held in 2016, Rajasekharan had put up a close fight and finished a close third in the Vatiyurkavu of Thiruvananthapuram district.