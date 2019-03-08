Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan quits, likely to be pitted against Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram

By: | Updated: March 8, 2019 4:43 PM

Kummanam Rajasekharan is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.

Mizoram governor, Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Kummanam Rajasekharan is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties. According to a report in The Indian Express, Rajasekharan’s resignation is a part of BJP’s calculated strategy as the party looks to make some inroads into Kerala. It said that Rajasekharan may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram seat in Kerala. The party believes that its prospects of winning from here is high this time.

It said that Rajasekharan has emerged as the favourite among the local cadre to contest from Thiruvananthapuram, a seat represented by Congress’ Shashi Tharoor since 2009. In 2014, Tharoor had secured victory by a narrow margin. While Tharoor got 2,97,806 votes, his nearest BJP rival O Rajagopal bagged 2,82336 votes.

Shashi Tharoor reacts

Reacting over reports of Rajasekharan contesting against him, Shashi Tharoor said he sees it as a fight against a party and not against an individual.

“Not seeing this as fight against individual rather against party. As far as Mr Rajasekharan is concerned,he’s been kind enough to come to my son’s wedding reception,no personal bitterness,” Shashi Tharoor said.

Rajasekharan is a far-right leader. He was heading the BJP’s Kerala unit before the Modi government in May last year appointed him as the Governor of Mizoram. If reports are to go by, the BJP was hopeful that Kerala superstar Mohanlal would contest on Lotus symbol from Thiruvananthapuram but they zeroed down to Rajasekharan (66) after having failed to bring the actor on board.

“I have resigned as the party wished that I should be in Kerala. I also wished to be in Kerala and hence I have quit,” Rajasekheran said, hinting that he may contest elections.

Reacting to his resignation, state BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai said, “This is happy news for the BJP and Sangh Parivar forces.” In the assembly elections held in 2016, Rajasekharan had put up a close fight and finished a close third in the Vatiyurkavu of Thiruvananthapuram district.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan quits, likely to be pitted against Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition