Mizoram elections 2018: In letter to Election Commission, CEO charges top official of meddling in voter rolls

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 11:35 AM

In his letter, the CEO has complained of “direct interference”.

mizoram elections, mizoram elections 2018, mizoram assembly elections, mizoram state elections 2018, mizoram, election commission, ecAs per reports, the EC has taken the CEO’s letter quite seriously.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S B Shashank has written to the Election Commission (EC) seeking the removal of a top bureaucrat in the state. In his letter, the CEO has complained of “direct interference” by the state government in the revision of electoral rolls and security arrangements for the November 28 assembly election.

In his letter dated October 29, Shashank highlighted the “active role” played by principal secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo in abetting government’s intrusion in electoral roll revision and arrangement of central armed police forces, reported The Indian Express. Chuaungo heads the Home and Finance departments in the state. In the letter, Shashank has reportedly warned that Chuaungo’s interference may increase directly or indirectly.

As per reports, the EC has taken the CEO’s letter quite seriously and is considering Chuaungo’s return to his parent cadre till state elections. A decision on this is likely to be taken this week. The Election Commission has disciplinary powers to act on all officers and police personnel assigned to perform election duty. Mizoram will go to polls on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11.

A 1987-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, Chuaungo is serving in Mizoram on an inter-cadre deputation, approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CEO’s letter has also alleged insensitivity by Mizoram government on voting rights of Bru refugees living in Tripura. Thousands of people from the Bru tribe had to leave Mizoram after ethnic violence 1997.

Shashank has written of interference on the part of the department of home affairs in the electoral revision process by asking the District Election Officers not to consider the identification slips for any purpose except the return of refugees. Shashank is learnt to have said that the Mizoram government did not seem keen to have any new Bru voters enrolled in the list.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mizoram elections 2018: In letter to Election Commission, CEO charges top official of meddling in voter rolls
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition