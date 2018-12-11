  • Rajasthan

    Cong 95
    BJP 80
    RLM 0
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 111
    Cong 110
    BSP 4
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 59
    BJP 22
    JCC 9
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 93
    TDP-Cong 19
    BJP 1
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 25
    Cong 10
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Mizoram Election Results: Congress loses last Northeast bastion to MNF

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 11:58 AM

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is leading in 10 seats and the BJP is leading in one seat. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is trailing behind ZPM's chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma in Serchhip.

Mizoram Election results 2018: MNF is surging ahead having a lead in 21 of the 40 seats in Assembly.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) is surging ahead having a lead in 21 of the 40 seats in Mizoram Assembly while the ruling Congress is trailing way behind, according to trends available at 10 am. The Congress is leading in six constituencies, Election Commission sources said.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is leading in 10 seats and the BJP is leading in one seat. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is trailing behind ZPM’s chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma in Serchhip. He is also trailing behind T J Lalnuntluanga of the MNF in Champhai South seat.

Finance Minister Lalsawta is trailing in the prestigious Aizawl East-II behind MNF nominee Robert Romawia Royte. BJP candidate and former minister Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma is leading by over 1,000 votes against MNF nominee R M Chakma in Tuichawng seat in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

Former assembly speaker Lalchamliana of the MNF is ahead of Cooperation Minister and the lone woman legislator Vanlalawmpuii Chawngte in Hrangturzo seat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Mizoram Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mizoram Election Results: Congress loses last Northeast bastion to MNF
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition