Mizoram Election Results 2018: Chief minister Lal Thanhawla is fighting bigwigs from MNF & ZPM. Will he succeed?

Mizoram Election 2018 Results: Five-time Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is fighting a tough battle in this assembly polls in Mizoram. He is contesting from two seats—Champhai South and Serchhip. In the last assembly polls, Thanhawla had contested from Serchhip and Hrangturzo. In Serchhip, Thanwala had won by 734 votes and defeated his closest rival Lalramzauva who got 4,985 votes. The Mizoram CM had won 5719 votes. In Hrangturzo constituency, Thanhawla had defeated Mizoram People’s Conference’s Lalthansanga by 1638 votes.

Previously, Thanhawla was the Chief Minister from 1984 to 1986 and from 1989 to 1998. In 2013, he was again elected and became the chief minister for the record fifth time. The incumbent chief minister is facing Mizo National Front’s C Lalramzauva and Zoram People’s Movement chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma from Serchhip constituency.

The chief minister is aiming for the third consecutive term which appears to be tough considering exit poll numbers. Almost all the exit poll numbers have predicted an edge for the Mizo National Front.