Mizoram Election Result 2018 LIVE: Can Congress retain its last bastion in North East?

Mizoram Election Result 2018: The counting of votes for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will commence from 8 am today. Mizoram is the last Congress bastion in the northeast where the BJP has been making efforts to form the government. But the main contest in the state is between the ruling Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF). According to exit poll surveys, Mizo Front is projected to have a lead over the Congress. Different exit poll surveys have given different numbers for MNF and Congress, but none of them has predicted any seat for the BJP. A survey by CVoter-Republic TV has predicted 14-18 seats for the Congress and 16-20 seats for the MNF.

Another survey by CNX-Times Now has projected 16 seats for the grand old party and 18 seats for the MNF. Axis My India- India Today has projected 8-12 seats for the Congress, while 16-22 seats for the Mizo Front. This is crucial assembly elections for both the national parties ahead of the general elections in 2019. But the BJP appears to be falling behind the regional forces in Mizoram where major political parties are Mizo National Front, Mizoram People’s Conference, Zoram People’s Movement, National People’s Party, and the Congress.

In the last assembly elections, the Congress wept the state by bagging 34 of 40 seats with 45 per cent vote share. Zoramthanga-led MNF had received 29 per cent vote share but could win just five seats. Both the parties — Congress and MNF — have been in power since 1987. This year, the BJP has fielded 39 candidates in Mizoram.