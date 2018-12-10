Mizoram election result 2018: Congress faces tough ask to retain power as counting of votes begins 8 am tomorrow

Counting of votes in Mizoram to elect a new Assembly will be held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission, the process to count votes will be taken up at 40 halls spreading 13 counting centres from 8 am. To supervise the counting process, observers and micro-observers have been deployed in all counting centres.

According to deputy Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lalchhuangkima, all preparations are put in place for counting of votes, polled in 1,179 polling stations on November 18 in a single phase. The administration has issued an order of ban on selling of liquor for three days from Monday.

Also Read: Will Congress be able to retain its solitary northeast state

As per the Election Commission guidelines, postal ballots will be first taken up for counting followed by counting of votes polled into EVMs. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state especially at the counting centres and strongrooms.

Mizoram is the last Congress-ruled state of the eight northeastern states. The state recorded over 75% voting which has 7.68 lakh voters. According to Election Commission data, several voters aged above 100 have cast their votes in the state.

Voters show their identity card as they stand in a queue at a polling station during elections at Kanhmun on Nov 28.

The state shares India’s international border with Myanmar (510 km) and Bangladesh (318 km).

Chief Minister and Congress’s state unit president Lal Thanhawla, former CM and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga are the top candidates.

Thanhawla, who is seeking a third consecutive term in office, faces a stiff challenge from Zoramthanga. Both the parties have fielded candidates in all the 40 seats. Many regional parties including Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is also contesting all 40 seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also trying its luck and hoping to oust the Congress from the lone northeastern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed two rallies in the state and BJP president Amit Shah visited many times to campaign for the party.

According to several exit polls, the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly could be delivered a hung verdict. As per CVoter, Congress is expected to get 14-18 seats against 16-20 of MNF. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is likely to get 3-7 seats.

Mizoram was declared a full-fledged state in 1987. Since then, barring 10 years between 1998 and 2008, the Congress has ruled the state. The MNF had ruled the state for a decade.