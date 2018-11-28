Mizoram election 2018 LIVE Updates: Voting underway across all 40 assembly seats

Mizoram election 2018 LIVE Updates: Voting for 40 constituencies begins

Mizoram election 2018 LIVE Updates: Polling to elect a new government in Mizoram began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security. The state Legislative Assembly has 40 seats. In the outgoing Assembly, the Congress party enjoys majority with 29 seats in its kitty. The grand old party is striving for a third successive term against a stiff challenge from the Mizo National Front headed by former CM Zoramthanga.

Mizoram shares India’s international border with Myanmar and Bangladesh. According to a PTI report, the border has been sealed to keep a check on suspicious movement. Around 11,100 security personnel comprising central para-military and state security forces have been deployed across the state to ensure smooth conduct of polling.

