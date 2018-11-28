Mizoram election 2018 LIVE Updates: Voting underway across all 40 assembly seats

Mizoram election 2018 LIVE Updates: Polling to elect a new government in Mizoram began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security. The state Legislative Assembly has 40 seats. In the outgoing Assembly, the Congress party enjoys majority with 29 seats in its kitty. The grand old party is striving for a third successive term against a stiff challenge from the Mizo National Front headed by former CM Zoramthanga.
Mizoram shares India’s international border with Myanmar and Bangladesh. According to a PTI report, the border has been sealed to keep a check on suspicious movement. Around 11,100 security personnel comprising central para-military and state security forces have been deployed across the state to ensure smooth conduct of polling.
Also Read: Authorities connect all polling booths with wireless communication
The Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines are being used along with EVMs in all the 40 constituencies. The poll body said that it will enhance transparency and credibility of the elections.
Mizoram is one of the four states where the Congress is in power at present besides. The other three states where Congress is in power are Punjab, Puducherry and Karnataka. The grand old party has been in power, except for 10 years, since the Mizoram become a full-fledged state in 1987. The MNF, a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), ruled during those 10 years -- 1998-2003 and 2003-2008.
A total of 7.7 lakh voters are eligible to cast vote in the polls. The fate of 209 candidates will be sealed in EVMs today an results will be declared on December 11. The fight is largely between the ruling Congress and the Mizo National Front though the BJP is also seeking to make its presence felt.
The Election Commission said that around 40 all-women managed polling stations have been set up across the constituencies in which the entire polling staff, including the police and security personnel, are women.
A total of 1,164 polling stations have been set up across the state. The Election Commission has also set up 15 special polling stations at Kanhmun, a village along the Mizoram-Tripura border, to facilitate voting by Reang tribal refugees, sheltered in Tripura for the past 21 years. Of the over 35,000 tribal immigrants, 11,232 are eligible to cast their votes in the elections.
Manipur-based Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHRT) - an organisation of the Kuki tribe, has appealed to Mizoram's powerful Presbyterian Church to support Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. It has described him as a prominent Christian leader in the country.
Mizoram's Joint Chief Electoral Officer Zorammuana said that in view of the Assembly polls, BSF and Assam Rifles troopers have been asked to seal borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar. Also, security officials have been directed to intensify their vigil along the international frontiers. Mizoram shares 310 km unfenced borders with Bangladesh and 510 km boundaries with Myanmar without any fencing.