Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla among nine candidates facing criminal cases: Report

By: | Updated: November 23, 2018 3:25 PM

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is among the nine candidates facing criminal cases out of over 200, who are in the fray for the state Assembly election, according to a report by two civil society organisations.

Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla (CM office website)

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is among the nine candidates facing criminal cases out of over 200, who are in the fray for the state Assembly election, according to a report by two civil society organisations. Mizo National Front (MNF) president and former chief minister Zoramthanga is another bigwig fighting criminal charges, the report of the Mizoram Election Watch (MEW) and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

It is based on affidavits filed to the Election Commission by the aspirants. The others facing criminal charges are V Malsawmtluanga (Independent), Vl Zahawma Chawngthu (BJP), Rasik Mohan Chakma (MNF), Lalduhpuii (BJP), James Thanghmingmawia (Congress) and R Lalthangliana (MNF).

Out of the nine contestants, only four are facing serious criminal cases, it said. While the Congress and the MNF are contesting all 40 constituencies this time, the BJP is fighting in 39 seats with an aim to open its account for the first time in Mizoram. The state goes to poll on November 28.

